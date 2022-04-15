Advertisement

New toy store opens in Eastern Kentucky

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new toy store opened its doors in Downtown Hazard Friday.

Ready Set Play, offers a wide selection of toys for all ages.

The store started accepting customers at 10 a.m.

Owner Joey Jones said he was anxious at first but could not be happier with the result.

“I think it’s great just to have a place for the community to gather, for the kids to come in, and to have toys and hang out,” he said. “So, I think it’s going to be a fun place to have a community here.”

Jones said they saw around 10 groups of people in the first few minutes.

Ready Set Play is open ten to six, Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

