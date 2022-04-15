Advertisement

New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

(DEA)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new bill requiring Fentanyl traffickers to serve at least 85% of their prison sentence recently became a law.

The bill was made possible through a partnership between Perry County’s Commonwealth Attorney and Rep. Chris Fugate.

“I got to go to Frankfort, and I saw him reach across party lines and demographics with other representatives, senators in Louisville, Western Kentucky,” said Scott Blair, the Perry County Commonwealth Attorney. “So, he worked really hard to get this done. I really appreciate it and it’s something that I think we can be proud of.”

The new bill is called HB 215, or Dalton’s Law.

“So, if you get a ten-year sentence, which is a Class C felony, five to ten years. If you got a ten-year sentence, then they would have to serve eight and a half years of that ten,” said Fugate.

Officials said they hope this is a big first step into stopping the opioid epidemic.

“If you keep somebody in there who’s selling fentanyl, you might save somebody’s life,” said Blair. “If we save one person’s life, I know that’s so cliché, but if you save one person’s life, then it’s been a success. I definitely think that it’s a step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase

Latest News

Crews responding to forest fire in Martin
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Former UK Football player asked to speak with police about murder investigation
Holy Week
Hazard High School students celebrate Holy Week
Pike County man indicted on five counts of rape, other charges