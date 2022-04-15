New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new bill requiring Fentanyl traffickers to serve at least 85% of their prison sentence recently became a law.

The bill was made possible through a partnership between Perry County’s Commonwealth Attorney and Rep. Chris Fugate.

“I got to go to Frankfort, and I saw him reach across party lines and demographics with other representatives, senators in Louisville, Western Kentucky,” said Scott Blair, the Perry County Commonwealth Attorney. “So, he worked really hard to get this done. I really appreciate it and it’s something that I think we can be proud of.”

The new bill is called HB 215, or Dalton’s Law.

“So, if you get a ten-year sentence, which is a Class C felony, five to ten years. If you got a ten-year sentence, then they would have to serve eight and a half years of that ten,” said Fugate.

Officials said they hope this is a big first step into stopping the opioid epidemic.

“If you keep somebody in there who’s selling fentanyl, you might save somebody’s life,” said Blair. “If we save one person’s life, I know that’s so cliché, but if you save one person’s life, then it’s been a success. I definitely think that it’s a step in the right direction.”

