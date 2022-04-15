Man wanted in multiple states arrested in Lawrence County

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A West Virginia man wanted on warrants in multiple states was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a chase through downtown Louisa.

53-year-old Ronald L. Adkins from Huntington, West Virginia was wanted on several warrants out of Tennessee and West Virginia.

Adkins led officers, deputies and marshals from the Louisa Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southern West Virginia Fugitive Task Force on a chase through downtown Louisa, ending on US-23 in the Ulysses area.

Officers were able to deploy spike stipes and were able to box Adkins in to avoid injuries.

Adkins was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and several other charges and is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

