Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Jellico Police told WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said numerous people called 911 about a “crazy, erratic driver” heading south on I-75. Chief Bird said his officers were given the green light to pursue the subject based on how he was driving and the danger posed to others.

“We have to look at the risk factors. You know, why is this person running? And generally, just erratic driving on the interstate does not justify pursuit. But, when you got traffic that heavy, individual shuts his headlights off, driving in and out. You have to do something to stop it,” said Chief Bird.

Jellico Police told WVLT they picked up on the pursuit when it crossed into Tennessee state lines, along with Anderson and Campbell County authorities. The pursuit continued on I-75 south, crossing into Campbell, Anderson and Knox Counties.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

The TBI said, for “reasons still under investigation,” officers fired shots when they approached the vehicle, hitting the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt.

We do not know the man’s name yet but police say the car he was driving was registered to a Lexington address.

