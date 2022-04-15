Lexington city leaders holding expungement clinic, job fair this month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An upcoming expungement clinic and job fair will give people in Lexington a shot at a second chance. The clinic will provide people with misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses the opportunity to expunge their records. Mayor Linda Gorton noted that mistakes in the past can create barriers for the future.

“For those who are eligible, having items removed from their criminal history means the ability to work, to learn, to have a roof over their head. It also means the opportunity to succeed,” Mayor Gorton said.

In recent years, the Kentucky legislature has passed laws expanding criminal convictions eligible for expungement. Fayette County District Judge Denotra Gunther said expungements can even impact bond decisions in court.

“Getting criminal records expunged, even if you get a traffic ticket, will affect whether or not you’re arrested, and sometimes if you have a bond that you can post,” Gunther said.

More than a dozen will be at the clinic, offering more than 300 job openings.

Wright of Lexington will be at the job fair. Robin Tichenor, a supervisor, oversees crews installing traffic control flags. He says he benefited from a second chance.

“Man, it just changed my life. I went from $200 to $300 a week to $600 or $700, so that money does add up,” Tichenor said.

Tichenor said providing second chances can have a tremendous impact on the community.

“I’m doing good. I got three boys at home. They see me get up and go to work every day and come home. One of them got a job at Kroger, now he’s going to work and coming home. So, if you give these people second chances, it’s going to have a domino effect to the general public, your community, the home, your relationships,” Tichenor said.

City leaders advise that people head to clinic even if they’re unsure if they qualify for expungement.

The expungement clinic and job fair will be April 29th from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the central bank center, exhibit hall A2.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.