Ky. connection to Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This day 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson made history on many levels, playing in a Major League Baseball game and breaking the color barrier. The story has a major Kentucky connection.

“It marks one of the most significant events not only in baseball history, sports history, but really in this entire nation, but maybe even the world,” Ben Chandler said.

Former Kentucky Congressman Ben Chandler’s grandfather, Happy Chandler, was not only a former governor of Kentucky, but also the commissioner of Major League Baseball in 1947.

The commissioner had final say if Jackie Robinson could play. Happy Chandler would make a decision that would reshape American society.

“It came seven years before Brown v. Board of Education. It was really one of the first truly nationally significant civil rights events in our nation’s history,” Ben said.

Ben said Brooklyn Dodgers General Manager Branch Rickey came to Happy Chandler’s cabin in Versailles to sign Robinson’s paperwork. Ben still has the desk where it was signed.

“He broke the barrier so players can play and manage,” said P.J. Phillips, manager for the Lexington Legends.

A recent study shows African American participation in baseball is on the decline. In 1981, 18% of Major League Players were Black. In 2021 that number dropped to 7%.

Courtney Hawkins is an outfielder for the Legends. He said Robinson wouldn’t be happy with the number of African American players in today’s game.

“Definitely disappointed, but I think with players alliance and everything going, it’s going in the right direction,” Hawkins said.

Looking back on history, Ben said his grandfather’s decision to let Robinson play was not popular at the time. Sometimes unpopular decisions are the right decisions.

“He said one day I’m going to have to meet my maker and if he asked me why this young man wasn’t allowed to play and I said it was because it was the color of his skin, that might not be a sufficient answer,” Ben said.

Chandler said the cabin where Happy Chandler signed the paperwork to let Robinson play ought to have a historical marker in the front yard.

