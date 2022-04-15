Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - April 14, 2022

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Breathitt County 5, Knott Central 4 - 14th Region All “A” Classic

Hazard 15, Leslie County 0 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

East Ridge 7, Betsy Layne 5

Estill County 6, Perry Central 4

Pulaski County 9, Rockcastle County 2

Shelby Valley 9, Prestonsburg 8

Somerset 10, Casey County 0 (6 innings)

South Laurel 15, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)

Wolfe County 11, Jackson City 1 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Jackson County 13, Barbourville 3 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Lynn Camp 9, Pineville 4 - 13th Region All “A” Classic

Knott Central 5, Breathitt County - 14th Region All “A” Classic

Belfry 11, Harlan County 3 - Wizard of Ozz Classic

Harlan County 8, Paintsville 5 - Wizard of Ozz Classic

Perry Central 10, Jackson (OH) 1 - Cal Ripken Experience

Perry Central 8, Elmira (NY) 4 - Cal Ripken Experience

Bell County 19, Red Bird 1 (3 innings)

Clay County 2, Leslie County 1

Grundy (VA) 12, East Ridge 2

Harrison County 3, Estill County 1

Morgan County 8, Fairview 7

South Laurel 7, Corbin 6

Whitley County 6, Oneida (TN) 4

