High School Scoreboard - April 14, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Breathitt County 5, Knott Central 4 - 14th Region All “A” Classic
Hazard 15, Leslie County 0 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)
East Ridge 7, Betsy Layne 5
Estill County 6, Perry Central 4
Pulaski County 9, Rockcastle County 2
Shelby Valley 9, Prestonsburg 8
Somerset 10, Casey County 0 (6 innings)
South Laurel 15, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)
Wolfe County 11, Jackson City 1 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Jackson County 13, Barbourville 3 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)
Lynn Camp 9, Pineville 4 - 13th Region All “A” Classic
Knott Central 5, Breathitt County - 14th Region All “A” Classic
Belfry 11, Harlan County 3 - Wizard of Ozz Classic
Harlan County 8, Paintsville 5 - Wizard of Ozz Classic
Perry Central 10, Jackson (OH) 1 - Cal Ripken Experience
Perry Central 8, Elmira (NY) 4 - Cal Ripken Experience
Bell County 19, Red Bird 1 (3 innings)
Clay County 2, Leslie County 1
Grundy (VA) 12, East Ridge 2
Harrison County 3, Estill County 1
Morgan County 8, Fairview 7
South Laurel 7, Corbin 6
Whitley County 6, Oneida (TN) 4
