He Is Risen: A community Easter service returns Sunday on WYMT

Credit: Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A community Easter event that started during COVID will continue this year, even as the cases decrease.

Three churches, The Creek Church (London), The Table (Louisa) and Summit Community Church (Hazard) are once again teaming up to bring you the hour-long service on Sunday morning.

“We started this Community Easter Service three years ago during COVID when people couldn’t attend church in person. It’s now become a tradition, one we hope you will enjoy,” said WYMT VP/General Manager Neil Middleton.

The “He Is Risen” special will first air on WYMT, VUit, WYMT.com, Apple TV, Hulu, the WYMT app on Amazon FireTV and the WYMT Facebook page as a sunrise service Sunday from 7-8 a.m. It will re-air on the same platforms from noon-1 p.m.

If you miss it there, you can catch it on Heroes and Icons from 8-9 a.m. on Sunday and from 1-2 a.m. on Monday.

We hope you will join us for the special event this Easter Sunday.

