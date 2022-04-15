Advertisement

Hazard High School students celebrate Holy Week

Holy Week
Holy Week(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School’s Spanish and arts and humanities students celebrated Holy Week with hands on learning activities at the Art Station Friday.

”My students and art and humanities students have been learning about Holy Week celebrations, it Antigua Guatemala, especially, they make these alfombra de semana santas, dyed sawdust carpets, and then they have religious processionals that trample over them,” Maggie Roll, Hazard High School Spanish teacher said.

Students were able to decorate their rectangles with dried beans, rice, colored sand and flowers however they wanted.

Roll said it is a fun way for students to learn Hispanic cultural traditions but it also helps them understand it better.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase

Latest News

Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Former UK Football player asked to speak with police about murder investigation
Pike County man indicted on five counts of rape, other charges
Credit: Pixabay
He Is Risen: A community Easter service returns Sunday on WYMT
Photo Courtesy: Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture
Eastern Kentuckian selected as USDA Rural Development state director by President Joe Biden