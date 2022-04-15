Hazard High School students celebrate Holy Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School’s Spanish and arts and humanities students celebrated Holy Week with hands on learning activities at the Art Station Friday.

”My students and art and humanities students have been learning about Holy Week celebrations, it Antigua Guatemala, especially, they make these alfombra de semana santas, dyed sawdust carpets, and then they have religious processionals that trample over them,” Maggie Roll, Hazard High School Spanish teacher said.

Students were able to decorate their rectangles with dried beans, rice, colored sand and flowers however they wanted.

Roll said it is a fun way for students to learn Hispanic cultural traditions but it also helps them understand it better.

