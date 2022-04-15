Gov. Beshear reacts to 2022 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On the final day of the legislative session, WKYT’s Bill Bryant spoke exclusively with Governor Andy Beshear about his thoughts on what’s happened.

That conversation included the state budget, raises for state troopers and social workers, and the many vetoes the General Assembly overrode in the final two days.

“There are some really bright spots,” Gov. Beshear said.

It was a tough 2022 legislative session for Gov. Beshear, but he said work still got done. He did praise parts of the state budget.

“Our state workers, which we were losing, socials workers and other positions also got the most significant raise,” the governor said.

But, he said it still falls short, especially when it comes to public education.

The governor said it fell short $680 million less than proposed, and didn’t fully fund transportation or full Pre-K.

“And the only group this group did not provide a raise for was for our teachers,” Gov. Beshear said.

Who will get a raise, though, besides state troopers and state workers, are legislators. The governor vetoed an 8% raise for state lawmakers, in addition to a raise for himself. It’s one of the more than 20 vetoes the General Assembly voted to override.

“Here’s the thing, they already make on average over $60K a year on what’s supposed to be a part time job. That’s more than what most Kentuckians make in a year,” the governor said.

Gov. Beshear also vetoed House Bill 3, an omnibus abortion bill. The House and Senate both overrode that, as well.

“That bill on abortion is an extremist bill, maybe the most extreme we’ve seen,” Gov. Beshear said. “It contains no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.”

“It has gotten so mean and so toxic. And almost everyday on the floor of the General Assembly we see the type of bullying and misinformation that we teach our kids to avoid,” Gov. Beshear said.

