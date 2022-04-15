Advertisement

Former UK Football player asked to speak with police about murder investigation

Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter of a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/ Pool via News Sentinel | News Sentinel)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tx. (WYMT) - Police are expected to interview a former Kentucky football player about an ongoing murder investigation.

22-year-old Kelvin Joseph was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to CBS Sports, the cornerback was asked by Dallas Police to present himself for an interview regarding a murder investigation.

The investigation involves 20-year-old Cameron Ray, who died on March 18 after a fight outside a Dallas area nightclub.

After the fight, Ray was shot in a drive-by, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video was released from that night, and it shows a person fitting the description of Joseph, including his trademark necklace that reads YKDV.

Joseph is expected to talk with police, but it is unknown when.

He was a standout cornerback with the Kentucky Wildcats before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

