First responders work for hours to free woman’s small dog from pipe in yard

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a scary night for a Georgetown woman after her beloved dog fell into an uncapped pipe in her yard. A team of first responders worked for hours to rescue her.

Usually, all is quiet and calm on Wysteria Lane. Music teacher Charlene Revel enjoys playing the piano, surrounded by her family members, including the four-legged kind.

“She doesn’t play ball, she doesn’t run around and act silly,” Revel said.

But the music came to a stop as the sound of sirens filled the air.

Her teenage dog, Gabby, fell several feet down into the ground through a sewer pipe.

“You couldn’t even see the hole because the grass was all around it and you couldn’t tell it was there,” Revel said.

She immediately called 911 and she said firefighters got there within minutes.

“She got down in there and started turning around and moving,” Revel said.

She said they finally brought in a small Earth mover. The firemen searched, trying to find where she was and keep her in that spot.

“Knowing her age I was afraid her heart would just stop,” Revel said.

After three long hours, she said they finally reached and grabbed her, “and boy she let out a yelp.”

Gabby was rushed to the vet, and fortunately, her injuries aren’t serious. She’s now back at home doing her normal routine.

“They couldn’t have worked any harder if it were a person down there. They treated that dog as if it were my child,” Revel said.

Revel said Gabby is fragile, but she’s back to her stomping grounds, steering clear from the patch that was all dug up. She’s fine now and happy to be home.

