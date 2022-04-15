Advertisement

EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday

EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday
EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman United Methodist Church members and community members met at the Perry/Knott County line to begin their annual cross walk at 7 a.m. on Good Friday, April 15th.

Group members will take turns carrying the cross.

They will be walking 20.4 miles to the Floyd County line along Highway 80.

Church vans are leading the way and following the crowd to ensure safety but they are also there if anyone needs to be taken back to their cars along the way.

Lunch is provided

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Credit: Pixabay
He Is Risen: A community Easter service returns Sunday on WYMT
Photo Courtesy: Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture
Eastern Kentuckian selected as USDA Rural Development state director by President Joe Biden
Grey Matters 5k/10k Run at 6pm
Deadlines quickly approaching for 5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Nice start to Easter Weekend, scattered nighttime rain chances tonight and Sunday night