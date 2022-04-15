EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman United Methodist Church members and community members met at the Perry/Knott County line to begin their annual cross walk at 7 a.m. on Good Friday, April 15th.

Group members will take turns carrying the cross.

They will be walking 20.4 miles to the Floyd County line along Highway 80.

Church vans are leading the way and following the crowd to ensure safety but they are also there if anyone needs to be taken back to their cars along the way.

Lunch is provided

