Advertisement

Eastern Kentuckian selected as USDA Rural Development state director by President Joe Biden

Photo Courtesy: Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture
Photo Courtesy: Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture(Rural Development, USDA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an ongoing plan to appoint new U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, President Joe Biden has selected one Eastern Kentucky man as the top man in the commonwealth.

On Friday, USDA officials announced Thomas Carew, who lives in Morehead, will be the Rural Development state director in Kentucky.

“Here at USDA, we continue to add experience and talented individuals to our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a news release. “I have full confidence in the work these new State Directors and State Executive Directors will accomplish to advance USDA’s mission in their local communities.”

Before joining USDA, Carew served as the executive vice president of membership and advocacy for Fahe in Central Appalachia. He was the founding executive director of Frontier Housing, a non-profit, affordable-housing developer based in Morehead. Carew is also the recipient of the Dorothy Williams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kentucky Housing Corporation – the highest award given in the commonwealth for non-profit housing producers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Credit: Pixabay
He Is Risen: A community Easter service returns Sunday on WYMT
Grey Matters 5k/10k Run at 6pm
Deadlines quickly approaching for 5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K
EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday
EKY church holds cross walk honoring Good Friday
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Nice start to Easter Weekend, scattered nighttime rain chances tonight and Sunday night