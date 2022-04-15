Eastern Kentuckian selected as USDA Rural Development state director by President Joe Biden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an ongoing plan to appoint new U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, President Joe Biden has selected one Eastern Kentucky man as the top man in the commonwealth.

On Friday, USDA officials announced Thomas Carew, who lives in Morehead, will be the Rural Development state director in Kentucky.

“Here at USDA, we continue to add experience and talented individuals to our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a news release. “I have full confidence in the work these new State Directors and State Executive Directors will accomplish to advance USDA’s mission in their local communities.”

Before joining USDA, Carew served as the executive vice president of membership and advocacy for Fahe in Central Appalachia. He was the founding executive director of Frontier Housing, a non-profit, affordable-housing developer based in Morehead. Carew is also the recipient of the Dorothy Williams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kentucky Housing Corporation – the highest award given in the commonwealth for non-profit housing producers.

