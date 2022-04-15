Advertisement

Deadlines quickly approaching for 5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K

Grey Matters 5k/10k Run at 6pm
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are now less than one month away from the 5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K in Letcher County.

This year’s event is honoring a former secretary at Emmalena Elementary School, Sherri Mullins, who died last year from an Astrocytoma brain tumor. That is the same brain tumor Grey Matters Co-Founder Brandon Robinson was originally diagnosed with in 2016.

If you want to participate, Monday, April 25th is the last day you can register to get a race day t-shirt. You can also register in person at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the race.

“It’s a way to bring awareness to this situation, this cause,” said Co-Founder Brandon Robinson. “I think it’s a great way to bond with people that have been survivors, or the family members of survivors, there that you may not get to see other times of the year.”

The proceeds from this year’s Grey Matters will be split between ICAN Services Incorporated in Letcher County and the Hazard ARH Cancer Center, where Sherri received her treatments.

The event will be held in Downtown Whitesburg, Kentucky on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

You can register here.

