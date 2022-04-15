Advertisement

Bus accident briefly closes US-23 in Pike County

A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022(Buddy Forbes)
By Evan Hatter and Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard Independent School bus was damaged in an accident Thursday night in Pike County.

The accident happened on US-23 between Pikeville and Shelby Valley.

Pike County officials confirm with WYMT that the bus hit a white pickup truck.

26 children, a coach, and a bus driver were on the bus at the time. They and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution but there were no immediate indications of injuries.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville did respond to the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions and the road will likely be closed for a short time longer.

WYMT has a reporter on scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day in place ahead of late night storms
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Ronald Adkins was arrested on multiple charges in Louisa Thursday night.
Man wanted in multiple states arrested in Lawrence County
Cumberlands women's lacrosse story
Cumberlands women's lacrosse story
The COVID-19 by County Community Levels Map updated with CDC data on April 14, 2022.
COVID in Kentucky: All but one county in the green
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash