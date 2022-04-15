Bus accident briefly closes US-23 in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard Independent School bus was damaged in an accident Thursday night in Pike County.

The accident happened on US-23 between Pikeville and Shelby Valley.

Pike County officials confirm with WYMT that the bus hit a white pickup truck.

26 children, a coach, and a bus driver were on the bus at the time. They and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution but there were no immediate indications of injuries.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville did respond to the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions and the road will likely be closed for a short time longer.

WYMT has a reporter on scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

