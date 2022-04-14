Advertisement

Williamsburg formally introduces Anthony Hibbard as head coach

Anthony Hibbard speaks at his official introduction in Williamsburg on April 14.
Anthony Hibbard speaks at his official introduction in Williamsburg on April 14.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new era of Williamsburg Yellow Jacket basketball officially began Thursday morning.

Several students and teachers were on hand at Williamsburg City School to introduce Anthony Hibbard as the new boys’ basketball head coach.

”We’re really excited about the community and the future of this program and we really believe Jacket pride is real and that’s one of the reasons that we’re here,” Hibbard said of the opportunity. “We want to be in a stable environment and especially for our younger kids. We want to be able to promote a program and just help build them up and I think we can do that here in Williamsburg.”

Hibbard comes to Williamsburg from Oneida Baptist where he led the Mountaineers to a 16-14 record.

