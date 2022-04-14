WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to open its newest location in Richmond this coming Tuesday, April 19.

“We are a family travel center, we’re not a truck stop,” Buc-ee’s Operational Regional Manager Josh Smith said. “We don’t even allow 18-wheelers on the property.”

The new Buc-ee’s is located right off exit 83 on I-75 in Richmond. The first thing you’ll notice are rows and rows of gas pumps.

“Probably the biggest gas station that most have ever seen,” Smith said.

It’s Texas influenced, so just about everything is on a large scale. The inside alone is 53,000 square feet.

“You’re going to stop in for a 15 minute break and it’s going to end up being an hour and a half,” Smith said.

If you’re in a rush, the smells will slow you down.

“Fresh chopped brisket on the board,” Smith said.

Fresh chopped brisket, sweets, and more.

“Our beaver nuggets are our most popular items in the entire store,” Smith said.

Smith said they have everything from toys, to swimsuits, to cowhides, to spa items.

Every traveler is looking for a clean bathroom, and employees said they’ve got you covered.

“There’s an attendant in there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Smith said.

At the intersection of Kentucky and Texas, this is poised to be a popular spot. But will it negatively impact traffic being so close to the interstate?

“What we will do is watch very carefully what happens initially with the traffic, and if necessary we will contact the transportation cabinet,” Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said.

Buc-ee’s opens Tuesday, April 19 at 6:00 a.m. An official grand opening ceremony will be that same day at 11:00 a.m. After that, Buc-ee’s will be open 24/7.

