Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: One dead in early morning crash
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day in place ahead of late night storms
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Temperatures soar before strong storms move in overnight
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate
Gov. Beshear announces major economic investment

Latest News

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC
A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning....
Second Texas bus of migrants gets to DC
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami....
Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Migrants bused from Texas arrive in DC