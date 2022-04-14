Advertisement

US-119 closed in Letcher County after double fatal crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An official told WYMT a crash in Letcher County has shut down US-119.

The law enforcement official said a pickup truck and SUV collided.

Three people were involved in the crash. So far, two people have been confirmed dead. Both were drivers of the cars. The third person’s condition is unknown.

Officials said the road is still shut down.

We will update this story as we get more information.

