UPIKE’s ‘Campus for Change’ planning new projects, discussing social issues

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s ‘Campus for Change’ is a student-founded and student-led organization focused on advocating for social issues while also allowing students to serve their campus and community.

The group was founded in 2020 by Emily Mills, who was discussing the Black Lives Matter Movement on her social media shortly after the murder of George Floyd. This inspired Mills to found the organization to discuss several social issues the students deal with on campus.

“That’s when I kind of had the idea of like, I can create this group on campus to bring awareness to all these social issues happening in the world and then help work through students on campus that face those issues too,” said Mills.

Mills also said the organization helps wherever it can with volunteer work and other projects. One of the organization’s newest projects is a time capsule.

“We focus on helping a lot of different places in the community, primarily churches, and then also we do a lot of things on campus,” said Mills. “The time capsule is our newest project that we’re hoping to have finished by the end of this semester.”

A time capsule has not been buried on UPIKE’s campus since 1925 when the Administration Building at the heart of UPIKE’s campus was under construction.

Now, nearly 100 years later, students want to bury another to remember the early 2020′s, the struggles of the pandemic, and the Bears who call the campus home.

“We’ll add pictures in, we want to do a lot with the masks because of COVID, letters that students can open later on,” said Mills, “and so we’re still kind of gathering all that stuff up right now and we’re looking to put it up on campus kind of under the tree up here near Derriana [Hall].”

Mills said the capsule will be opened 10 years after it is buried in 2032 and students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to add to the capsule.

