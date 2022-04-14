Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says
The student was reportedly taken into custody by a school resource officer, and the school was “immediately placed on lockdown.”
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elk Valley Elementary went on lockdown Thursday morning after an eighth grade student brought a loaded gun to the school, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO officials said.
