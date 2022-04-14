Advertisement

Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says

The student was reportedly taken into custody by a school resource officer, and the school was “immediately placed on lockdown.”
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elk Valley Elementary went on lockdown Thursday morning after an eighth grade student brought a loaded gun to the school, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this morning, an 8th grade student possessing a loaded handgun at Elk Valley Elementary School was taken into...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14, 2022

“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO officials said.

