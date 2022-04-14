Showers winding down, sunshine returns this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active overnight for most of the region, the rain chances will wrap up before lunchtime giving way to a nice end to your Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Showers and breezy conditions will continue for a little longer this morning, so you will probably need your rain gear as you head out the door. While most of us will be close to 60 at 7 a.m., temperatures will continue to slide as the clouds linger through mid to late morning, eventually ending up in the low to mid-50s for most.

Afternoon, the sunshine returns very quickly and that will help our temperatures rebound back into the low to mid-60s. Lows will drop into the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Easter Weekend starts on a nice note. Good Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds to the region with highs hopping back into the low to mid 70s for most. Clouds will increase Friday night as some scattered showers are possible late and into early Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

The skies will gradually clear Saturday afternoon if all goes according to the forecast and highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s.

Easter Sunday features sunny skies during the day, but overnight rain chances. It will be cooler with highs only near 60 and lows in the low 40s.

