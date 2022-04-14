Sheriff: Two men arrested after running from police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night, the Laurel Sheriff’s Interdiction Units and Narcotics Detectives arrested two men as part of a drug investigation.

Investigators tried to stop a car with the two men inside, but the driver refused to stop.

After the chase, the driver got out of the car and was arrested after a short foot chase.

The investigators said, during the car chase, the two people in the car were throwing items out the window, including a white, powdery substance.

The driver, 32-year-old Joshua Floyd, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit.

He was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant.

The passenger, who was identified as 34-year-old William McDowell, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

