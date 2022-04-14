Salvation Army Ashland joins partners to give free COVID test kits for Eastern Kentuckians

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, The Salvation Army in Ashland announced a partnership with WestCare, Safe Harbor and East Kentucky House of Hope along with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid to give free COVID tests to people experiencing homelessness in Eastern Kentucky.

In a release, officials with the organizations said they want to make sure people experiencing homelessness have the resources to help limit the spread of COVID.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities and challenges long faced by our most vulnerable neighbors, including the facilities and professionals they rely on for assistance,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid President in Kentucky. “Anthem is committed to improving the health and well-being of communities, close gaps in care and increase health equity across the Bluegrass, and we are proud to partner with Salvation Army Ashland, WestCare, Safe Harbor and East KY House of Hope to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and deliver on that pledge for Kentuckians experiencing homelessness.”

The release also said, on any given day, more than 4,000 Kentuckians will experience homelessness.

Anthem’s goal is to distribute 5,000 test kits across the state through the partnership.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.