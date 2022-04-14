Advertisement

Overnight storms bring power outages to region

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages after storms and strong winds moved across the region Wednesday night.

Here is a list of outages as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday:

Kentucky Power:

Floyd: 179

Johnson: 351

Knott: 5

Leslie: 138

Letcher: 5

Magoffin: 279

Perry: 124

Pike: 776

Total: 1,857

Kentucky Utilities:

McCreary: 37

Total: 37

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 147

Estill: 20

Laurel: 33

Owsley: 21

Total: 221

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox: 156

Total: 156

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 26

Pulaski: 150

Total: 176

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

