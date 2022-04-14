Overnight storms bring power outages to region
Apr. 14, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages after storms and strong winds moved across the region Wednesday night.
Here is a list of outages as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday:
Kentucky Power:
Floyd: 179
Johnson: 351
Knott: 5
Leslie: 138
Letcher: 5
Magoffin: 279
Perry: 124
Pike: 776
Total: 1,857
Kentucky Utilities:
McCreary: 37
Total: 37
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 147
Estill: 20
Laurel: 33
Owsley: 21
Total: 221
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Knox: 156
Total: 156
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 26
Pulaski: 150
Total: 176
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
