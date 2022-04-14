Advertisement

Long-time broadcaster with Eastern Kentucky ties dies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne Combs, a veteran news broadcaster, author, minister and college professor, has died at the age of 80.

Combs was heard on WSGS and WKIC in Hazard from 1958 until 1962.

He was a respected journalist, covering everyone from President John F. Kennedy to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Combs was also the great grandson of “Bad Tom” Smith, a convicted murderer from Breathitt county who was hanged.

Combs sat down for an interview with WYMT regarding the book he wrote about his great grandfather, called “Singing in the Gallows” in 2014.

Wayne’s brother Quentin was also a former radio announcer and died in 2014.

