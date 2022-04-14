Lexington artist working on statues for Horse Mania

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is almost here, and several artists are putting the finishing touches on their horses. Dozens of fiberglass horse statues were delivered to Kentucky a couple of months ago.

One of those horses will soon be on display in the streets of Fayette County.

Taking a look at Jamie Givens’ house, it’s clear she has an eye for art. The sound of children running on the floors fills her home, but two horses’ hooves take up a lot of her space.

“We are in my home studio in the basement and it is floor to ceiling, wall to wall full of art stuff,” Givens said.

The 4-foot-11 muralist is taking on a tall challenge.

“It’s a lot of walking around the horse and standing on things and making sure everything makes sense,” Givens said.

Givens is an athlete at heart and can’t stand still. She was a cheerleader at the University of Kentucky.

“Feels like things have come full circle two decades later,” Givens said.

Her brush fans over the fiberglass creature. She said she doesn’t take this assignment lightly.

“We’re not a state, we’re a nation of Big Blue followers,” Givens said.

The mom of three said her children are proud of the work she does.

“It’s a different kind of job I think, but it is a real job and I love that my kids get to watch me do something I love,” Givens said.

Her second horse out of the starting gate will be made for WKYT.

“It’s really awesome it gets to be seen by a lot of people,” Givens said.

Her work will line the streets of Lexington where fans can see every stroke of detail.

Some of the Horse Mania horses are set to go on display soon. They’ll be up for public viewing through November when the Breeders’ Cup is held.

