KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Trooper Matt Gayheart tells WYMT a person died following a single-car crash on Highway 899 in Knott County.

Gayheart said the road is open.

We are waiting for KSP to release more information.

