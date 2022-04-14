Knott County Central speech team prepares for national competition

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Central speech team is preparing to travel to compete on the national level.

The team recently won the state title after a successful 2022 season.

Some members said this season had its own difficulties because of the pandemic.

“My team has stuck through it. I’ve not seen any students really quit the team as a result of being virtual,” said Bria Stacy, the head coach. “They’ve picked themselves up and said we’re going to do this no matter what.”

One of the nationally qualified students is Presley Moore.

“I think that it’ll be such a great experience for me,” she said. “I’m just really excited to represent my team at Nationals and really the state of Kentucky.”

Stacy said she plans to attend the competition to support her students.

“You get excited of all the hard work that you’ve put into it, and that your students have put into it and their talent,” she said. “It’s exhausting so whenever you do well, it’s thrilling.”

The team members and coach believe they have a chance to win nationals.

