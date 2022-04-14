Advertisement

John Noble becomes head coach at Leslie County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles have made a splash in the 14th Region coaching carousel.

John Noble has confirmed with WYMT that he has taken the Leslie County boys’ basketball head coaching position.

Prior to taking the job, Noble led the Breathitt County Bobcats for five seasons. This past season, the Bobcats finished in the semifinals of the 14th Region Tournament and made it to the finals of the state All “A” Classic.

Leslie County finished the 2021-22 season with a 3-24 record.

