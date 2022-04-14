Happy Birthday, Loretta! Butcher Hollow celebrates the country music legend’s 90th birthday

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians celebrated the birth of one of their own. The Queen of Country Music, Loretta Lynn, turned 90 on Thursday.

”Everybody loves her, you know, a lot of people,” said Loretta’s cousin Mack Lowe. “They can relate to her, you know, when they hear her songs, you know, they come and see her house.”

Lynn comes from humble beginnings, her fans said she knows how to relate to people.

”A lot of people when they reach stardom, they forget their humble roots,” said John Hager with KY4ARC Amateur Radio Club. “ But Loretta has always remembered her humble roots here with the hills.”

”Her down-to-earth personality and she’s a very talented, gifted writer and singer,” said Danny K. Blevins, Herman Webb’s nephew.

Johnson County celebrated her birthday with different events spanning several days. An amateur radio club in Paintsville wished Loretta a happy birthday with its own twist.

”A couple days ago, when we were setting up our initial operation, some people drove up from Canada just to see this,” said Hager.

The club decided it would be on the air for 24 hours to celebrate Lynn’s birthday. It used the call letters K-4-L which stands for Kentuckians for Loretta.

”She has such an impact on this area,” Hager added. “Her music is known far and wide known throughout the world.”

They celebrated a pioneer in country music who impacts so many young artists.

”Hardly any young female country singer, coming out of Eastern Kentucky, that doesn’t cover Coal Miners Daughter one time or another,” said Blevins.

From all of us in Eastern Kentucky!

”Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Loretta, we will always love you,” sang Dolly Parton in a Facebook video.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.