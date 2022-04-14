Former UK Wildcat talks about his love of fishing that inspired new children’s book

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and now NFL hopeful Josh Ali can now claim the title as a children’s book author. Ali is set to release his first book “Fishing Is Fun for Everyone” next week.

On the field, fans remember the University of Kentucky wide receiver for making a name for himself by being on the end of a bullet pass and finding his way to the end zone. The recent graduate is now focused on the NFL, but he doesn’t easily dismiss his time spent playing for the blue and white.

“My time at Kentucky was really great. I spent five years there, I learned a lot, you know I went through a lot and it helped me become the man I am now,” Ali said.

His time at UK was cut short after an injury kept him out of the 2021 Citrus Bowl, but he says he always felt the support from fans.

“I’ve never seen a fan base like the Big Blue Nation. Everything I did they supported me,” Ali said.

Ali is hoping the BBN will show the same support to his newest career move as a children’s book author.

The pages in the book are inspired by his own childhood adventures.

“When I was little, one thing me and my dad always did was go fishing. I was the type of kid that always liked to be outside, so you know I just decided to share some of my young experiences and some of my activities that I used to do as a kid,” Ali said.

Ali wrote his book during the COVID pandemic when he realized a lot of children were inside just playing video games.

He hopes this first book in a series will help get children motivated to play outside and to read more. He says he learned early on fishing was about more than just the fish and it’s something he hopes his young readers will catch on to.

“Fishing is you know something that can teach you life lessons, you know something I learned was patience, you know you have to be really patient at catching a fish and you get a lot of time to think,” Ali said.

This book and the platform Ali created around it, “Young Joshua’s Big Adventures,” was born out of his time rehabbing an injury. Ali says he is now back training and working out five days a week and he says his knee feels good.

Ali is now hoping to get a call from an NFL team soon. The new book is out next week, and you can purchase a copy on his website.

