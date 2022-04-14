Advertisement

Final day of Kentucky legislative session

Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on...
Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on the agenda.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was the final day of legislation for Kentucky lawmakers.

Lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to override nearly two dozen gubernatorial vetoes. There are still a handful of bills moving through the system for Thursday.

The Senate and House gaveled in for the last day of the 60-day session on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, both chambers overrode vetoes of education, gender-related sports, abortion, and income tax reform bills, making them law.

There are questions of if sports betting will get a vote in the Senate.

It has been assigned to the tourism and economic development committee. It needs one more Senator to agree to vote for it to pass.

It has 2 of the 3 required readings, so all it lacks is a vote in committee then on the Senate floor.

If passed, it would allow betting on events online and through horse track and track-owned facilities.

There has been no action Wednesday or Thursday on medicinal marijuana, and it appears that the bill will not be passed in its present form.

The legislature also overrode vetoes of a bill that will give lawmakers elected after this year’s elections a raise.

