Deputies search for man after home robbed and damaged

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wayne County Sheriff deputies are searching for a man after they said he robbed a house and tried to strangle a man.

They say they have warrants out on Chris Ball for robbery and strangulation.

Deputies say the incident happened Monday at a house on Mill Creek Road in Wayne County.

Wanda and Jim Goetting own the home. They moved there in August from Kentucky, to be closer to their sons as Jim has Alzheimer’s disease.

Just days after they moved, the house was flooded.

“We paid cash for this house, and it’s just all gone,” Wanda said.

They moved back to Kentucky as they figured out the cleanup process, but now their house is yet again damaged.

“It was bad enough to lose what we did in a flood, and then someone come in and destroy it almost beyond repair, that is heartbreaking,” said Wanda.

The Goettings found out about the robbery from their neighbor Tuesday morning.

Monday, their neighbor was driving by the home and noticed a door to the garage open. He went in and saw a stranger’s truck parked in the garage.

Wanda says he got the keys out of the truck and started back for his vehicle to call police. She said Ball ran out of the house and beat up the neighbor.

“Got him in a chokehold and had him on the ground, and he said the the last he remembered everything was turning blurry and he knew he had to give up, cause he told him you either give me the keys or I’ll kill you. That’s what that the neighbor told us,” Wanda said.

The neighbor survived but was in the hospital.

The Goettings found the wiring was cut out of their home and garage, leaving holes in the walls and ceilings. Wanda says their countertop was torn off, and fans were yanked from the ceiling. She says their new heating and cooling system was also taken.

“We paid over $12,000 for it,” she said. “I just can’t imagine someone doing this to someone else’s property. I can’t imagine that.”

She says she just wants Ball caught as she figures out how to move forward.

“He has to pay for what he’s done. That would give me some closure,” she said. “Had we been here, we could have lost our life.”

The Goetting’s say they sunk their life savings into the house, and now they are trying to figure out how to pay for the damages, not just from the flood, but now the robbery.

“FEMA wouldn’t help us because they said it wasn’t widespread enough. The county has VOAB, and they are going to try to help us, but they say it could take three to five years,” she said.

Deputies say if you know where Ball is, to call the sheriff’s office at (304) 272-6378.

