Cumberlands builds national women’s lacrosse power

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many places you can catch lacrosse in the mountains, but at the University of the Cumberlands, the Patriots have built something special.

“The culture here I think we’ve built has been really exceptional,” said head coach Kelly Buikus. “We’ve had great players, great student athletes and we continue to do better every single year.”

The women’s lacrosse team at UC has only been around a handful of seasons, starting from a humble beginning in 2016 with one player short of a starting lineup most of the year.

“To kind of see where we’ve gone from that first year, where we were struggling and low numbers, it was more about getting through that season but also putting the building blocks in place,” said Buikus.

Those building blocks led to the foundation of a national contender.

In the years since, the Cumberlands have won over 85 percent of their games and have not missed a national tournament since their third season.

“I think our coach has really stuck with that and build the family that we have here and just ultimately, our end goal is just the same…be better than the year before and keep growing as a program,” said UC midfielder Stephanie Meyer.

The 2022 Patriots are on a mission, looking to capture a national title after coming within two goals of a ring last season.

“This by far is the best team I’ve been on the last four years,” said UC defender Trinity Brown. “Just talent-wise, from everyone from the starters to those who may not play as much, we all just offer something unique. We all get a long so well.”

With a 16-1 start heading into post season play, the program’s recruiting pitch just gets stronger and stronger.

“I always say when I’m recruiting and I pitch this program as, you come to the Cumberlands to win championships or at least compete for them and I think that’s really exciting for players and I’m looking,” Buikus said. “I’m always looking for those players who want to be gritty, want to go after that and be a part of this great thing that we’re building.”

The Patriots begin their postseason next week in the Mid-South Conference Tournament.

