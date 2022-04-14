Cooler and calmer heading into Easter Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stormy early morning around the mountains, things are looking much quieter heading into this afternoon and, really, the conclusion of the work week as a whole.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A much calmer and quieter night on tap in the mountains tonight as high pressure takes over. We’ll see skies stay clear, maybe a passing cloud or two. This will allow overnight temperatures to drop down into the lower 40s tonight as winds look to calm down.

Another gorgeous day expected around the area as we head into your Good Friday. High pressure stays in place, and we’ll continue to see temperatures right around average. A beautiful afternoon expected weather-wise with highs topping out around 70 or so. A couple more clouds will try to move in as we head into the nighttime hours, but skies stay dry as lows drop into the lower to middle 50s.

Easter Weekend and Beyond

More gorgeous conditions around to start Saturday after early day temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We’ll see a slight uptick in cloud cover as we run through the afternoon and into the evening hours, but rain should stay at bay as we keep highs around average.

Models have been trying to keep us a bit drier for Easter Sunday itself, but a few showers could move into the region, especially at night. Not a huge deal, but something to be aware of if you have outdoor plans you can’t move to, say, Saturday. We’re cooler too, in the middle and upper 60s for highs. That’s the first of a several day stretch of cooler than normal temperature with showers around. Highs through the first half of next week look to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

