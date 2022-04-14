Advertisement

Concert held to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - April 14 is country music icon Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday and there is a party in her honor at the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum.

Johnson County Judge-Executive, Mark McKenzie, declared April 9 through April 14 to be “Loretta Lynn” week and the party Thursday is the culmination of all the week’s events.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and local artists are encouraged to attend and sign-up when they arrive at the museum. Organizers said around 7:30 p.m. the crowd will sing “Happy Birthday” and there will be a cake.

The Museum is open during this time and free to visitors.

Event organizers said the concert should wrap up around 9:00 or 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Knott County man found dead, identity released
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day in place ahead of late night storms
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Temperatures soar before strong storms move in overnight

Latest News

Campus for Change members say they would like to see the time capsule be buried under the tree...
UPIKE’s ‘Campus for Change’ planning new projects, discussing social issues
Happy Birthday, Loretta! Butcher Hollow celebrates the country music legend’s 90th birthday
Happy Birthday, Loretta! Butcher Hollow celebrates the country music legend’s 90th birthday
AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit against Biden Administration’s termination of immigration policy
UPIKE’s ‘Campus for Change’ planning new projects, discussing social issues - 4pm
UPIKE’s ‘Campus for Change’ planning new projects, discussing social issues - 4pm
The Kentucky Chamber Foundation's Transformational Employment Program aims to help Kentuckians...
Kentucky Chamber Foundation Fair Chance Academy accepting applications for first ever class