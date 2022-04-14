Concert held to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - April 14 is country music icon Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday and there is a party in her honor at the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum.

Johnson County Judge-Executive, Mark McKenzie, declared April 9 through April 14 to be “Loretta Lynn” week and the party Thursday is the culmination of all the week’s events.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and local artists are encouraged to attend and sign-up when they arrive at the museum. Organizers said around 7:30 p.m. the crowd will sing “Happy Birthday” and there will be a cake.

The Museum is open during this time and free to visitors.

Event organizers said the concert should wrap up around 9:00 or 9:30 p.m.

