AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit against Biden Administration’s termination of immigration policy

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he filed a lawsuit to stop the termination of the Title 42 by President Joe Biden’s Administration.

Title 42 is a policy that was implemented by the CDC during the President Donald Trump Administration that allowed near-immediate removal of illegal immigrants and helps stop the spread of COVID.

“The Biden Administration is still requiring masks on airplanes and mandatory vaccination for our military service members and healthcare workers, but they believe that the pandemic is over at the Southern border,” said Attorney General Cameron. “President Biden has failed to provide a comprehensive plan to address the crisis at the border, and now the Administration’s decision to end the Title 42 policy will allow a surge in illegal immigration, placing additional strain on states across the country.”

Cameron is one of 21 attorneys general joining the lawsuit.

