2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night.

Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs.

The traffic stop happened on state Route 114 in Prestonsburg.

Arrested were Raul Hernandez, 37, and Miranda Alberto, 46.

Hernandez faces drug possession charges, while Alberto faces trafficking charges, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.