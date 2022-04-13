Advertisement

Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report(KSWO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests the climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

It found that rainfall from hurricanes during the record-breaking 2020 season was as much as 11% higher due to human-caused climate changes.

Researchers determined that global warming increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms and hurricanes from 5% to 10%.

When experts observed just hurricanes, the increase was 8% to 11%.

The findings suggest the threat surged over the past few decades and it will likely increase more in the future.

That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear attends ribbon cutting of new London transportation facility
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Pulaski County deputy dies
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Two arrested in Laurel County for drug trafficking
Sheriff: Two arrested with more than 2 pounds of meth

Latest News

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Temperatures soar before strong storms move in overnight
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action
FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas....
Future liability releases at center of Boy Scouts bankruptcy