Shannon Gilday indicted by grand jury in Ky. mansion murder case

Gilday is charged with the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion in Richmond that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Shannon Gilday has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gilday is charged with the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion in Richmond that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

A grand jury has indicted Gilday on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

A date for Gilday’s next court appearance has not yet been set.

