Severe Weather Alert Day: Temperatures soar before strong storms move in overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day. While the daytime hours will not look that bad, a cold front will bring some strong to severe storms into the region overnight.

Today and Tonight

Our morning will start off dry, but it won’t stay that way. Scattered showers will be around at times later this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb quickly thanks to a stout southwest wind that could gust in excess of 30mph at times later today. Highs should top out near 80 across the region. Late day sunshine will be a big player and that could help fuel the atmosphere for what comes overnight.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center did not change much for us. The highest risk is still west of Interstate 75 in our region. One note of concern for our western neighbors: The latest update pushed the level 3 out of 5 risk a little closer. It is still well outside our region, but it’s getting closer. We’ll have to see if the next update brings any changes.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the majority of our region under a 1 out of 5 severe risk with a 2 out of 5 west of Interstate 75. (WYMT Weather)

Meanwhile, the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center expanded the 3 out of 5 risk a little closer to our region. The western half of the state is under the highest risk at a 4 out of 5. (WYMT Weather)

Western Kentucky is still the biggest area of concern, with a 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Here at home, I suspect the timing of the storms will help our eastern counties, but you still need to be on guard because this is an overnight event. Anything can still happen and you will need a way to get alerts quickly, like an NOAA weather radio or the WYMT weather app. One thing to note if you are going to use the weather app: You will need to leave your phone OFF silent mode. You can turn down your volume some, but if you are asleep, and you are on silent, you are less likely when warnings are pushed through it.

Here is a timing map of when we think the storms will impact your area tonight. Another important tip: Know where your county is on this map.

Here is our current thinking about when the storms could arrive in your area. Make sure you have a good way to get alerts quickly if they are issued! (WYMT Weather)

The main threats from this system continue to be damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail and some isolated brief spin-up tornadoes in the level 2 out of 5 counties.

Showers and storms will push east throughout the night. As quick as they move in, they should be gone by mid-Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Please stay weather aware tonight.

Extended Forecast

After the storms clear out, the skies should clear just as quickly. Expect sunshine by Thursday afternoon. Highs for the day will probably be right around midnight, but I think we rebound back into the mid to upper 60s later in the day with the sun. Lows will drop to around 40 Thursday night under clear skies.

Good Friday looks good weather-wise with lots of sunshine again. Highs will top out in the mid-70s, so the weather should be about as close to perfect as you can get for this time of the year.

Models are hinting at a stray shower chance early Saturday, but I’m not ready to buy into that yet. Look for a mix of sun and clouds as we start Easter weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 40.

Easter is also trending drier right now, so I believe you will be able to head to church service and hunt eggs without needing your rain gear. It will be cooler with highs topping out near 60.

