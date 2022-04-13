Severe Weather Alert Day in place ahead of late night storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we watch the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later this evening and overnight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All eyes continue to be to our west as we watch another powerful storm system take shape out to our west. Parts of Western Kentucky remain under a Level 4 out of 5 Moderate Risk for severe weather. To be sure, our severe weather threat is lower, but it does still exist overnight. Temperatures will hang around 70° or so as we head through the nighttime hours as a line of storms pushes closer.

The western portions of our area remain under a Level 2 Slight Risk of severe weather as this line of storms pushes in. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes remain the main threat. The rest of the area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk as the storms weaken overnight. As the front pushes through the region, our temperatures will drop from the 70s into the lower 60s by the morning hours. Though, sunshine breaks out in the afternoon, bringing us back into the lower 60s. Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop big time back into the lower to middle 40s.

Into Easter Weekend

Frankly gorgeous weather continues into the day on Friday with plenty of sunshine and quite seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s. Even overnight temperatures are not too cold with lows in the lower 50s. A few more clouds work into the region for Saturday, but we’re still dry with highs in the lower 70s.

A few showers look to return by the end of the weekend, mainly in the afternoon on Easter Sunday, with highs back in the middle 60s. Similar conditions last through the beginning of the work week with a few afternoon showers and highs staying below average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

