Perry County Schools Superintendent creates egg hunt for faculty and staff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Easter egg hunting is a popular activity for younger kids, but one local superintendent decided to flip the script on this Easter tradition by creating a game catered to an older audience.

Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett decided to create an Easter egg hunt for faculty and staff within the school system.

Jett and another school board member hid 16 eggs throughout the eight schools in the district.

If a faculty or staff member finds an egg, they are able to take a half day off work.

“Well, its been an extremely stressful two years for everybody and to see people out having fun and enjoying it, its not only fun, but its good for their social and emotional health,” said Jett.

Jett said he plans to implement activities like this for other holidays.

He added that, out of the 16 eggs, there are still two yet to be found.

