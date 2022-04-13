Advertisement

Ky. school district installs book vending machines to reward students

A southern Kentucky school district found a new way to promote reading.
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky school district found a new way to promote reading.

Whitley County Schools installed their very own book vending machines. Special tokens allow students to access them.

When a student does something well, they get rewarded with a coin that they can then put into the vending machine and take home a brand new book.

More than 80% of the children in the Whitley County Schools district live in poverty. The vending machine initiative will give the students a chance to create their own home library free of charge.

“Save The Children and Whitley County Schools, and some community leaders, decided to put vending machines in all of our schools and also the city school for where we live to encourage children to want to read,” said Heather Stewart, site supervisor for Whitley County Public Schools.

Parents and children are elated with the success of the new program.

The students say that their favorite day is Friday cause that’s when they know they are able to get a new book.

“I’m like, ‘Yay! I can finally get in the vending machine,” said Ezekiel Lewis, 2nd grader.

Save The Children hopes to continue to expand the program all over the county, even to some local businesses, so that everyone in Whitley County can promote reading.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Pulaski County deputy dies
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Gov. Andy Beshear attends ribbon cutting of new London transportation facility
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Nancy Clouse Mitchell
Former Vice Mayor of Corbin honored by Kentucky senators
Crash graphic
Road partially blocked after Martin County crash
A man is facing charges after he was found trying to get his pickup truck unstuck in front of a...
WATCH | Truck gets stuck in front of Ky. school; driver thought he was in another county, sheriff’s office says
UK basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe gave an uplifting message to a group of students at Sayre...
UK star Oscar Tshiebwe speaks to FCA club at Sayre School
Yet another catalytic converter has been stolen in central Kentucky, and this time from a food...
‘It’s very impactful:’ Catalytic converter stolen out of central Ky. food bank truck