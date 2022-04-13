Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of transgender athletes bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers’ time to finish work for the regular session is quickly coming to an end.

Wednesday, they got right to work in overriding many of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes.

Shortly after gaveling in, the Senate overrode the gubernatorial veto of Senate Bill 83, which would not allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. Wednesday afternoon, the House also voted to override, meaning it becomes law.

Supporters say it ensures fairness for biological girls competing in middle school to college sports. Opponents say it’s not needed.

The Senate also overrode the veto of Senate Bill 1, which deals with superintendents making certain education-related decisions over school boards and councils.

However, there is some controversy about the bill. First, some say it bans the teaching of certain racial subjects and the original language that detailed punishment for teachers.

“That when Senate Bill 138 and one were combined it establishes criminal penalties for educators, who do not adhere to the law,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville.”

Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said the language about criminal punishments was an oversight and not intended by any means and is being corrected through the Free Conference Committee with House Bill 44.

All the bills vetoed by the governor have to be overridden by both chambers for them to become law.

By law, the General Assembly must adjourn by midnight Thursday.

