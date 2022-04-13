‘It’s very impactful:’ Catalytic converter stolen out of central Ky. food bank truck

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Yet another catalytic converter has been stolen in central Kentucky, and this time from a food pantry.

The directors of God’s Outreach in Madison County said they’re now behind on food deliveries because of the theft.

God’s Outreach runs on a tight schedule. Volunteers pack up boxes and truck drivers prepare to pick up pallets of donations.

“It’s basically a food pantry on wheels,” said Anthony Lowery, the director of God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank.

But the morning derailed quickly.

“They knew something was wrong, went out and the catalytic converter had been cut off of it,” said Mandy Agee, the assistant director of God’s Outreach.

The stolen car part slowed down operations and hurt families in need.

“It just puts us behind for the rest of the week and beginning of next week,” Lowery said.

Agee said this location feeds 1,700 families a month, and because of the stolen part, 10,000 pounds of food didn’t arrive on Wednesday. That means the families that come to pick up groceries missed out.

“Each family gets around $120 worth of groceries each time they come so, it’s very impactful,” Agee said.

God’s Outreach will work overtime to make up for the loss, but it’s the children who may feel the greatest impact.

“A lot of that food was the backpack program food that we’re waiting on that goes out each month to our kids for weekend food,” Agee said.

The folks at God’s Outreach want answers, but they forgive.

“We just pray for them that people feel like they had to do that kind of thing. We would’ve sure helped them and still will,” Lowery said.

The director of God’s Outreach said they’re looking at purchasing cameras for their property. They’re working to buy a new catalytic converter as soon as possible.

Richmond police are now investigating this incident.

