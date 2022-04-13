High School Scoreboard - April 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores as reported by the KHSAA by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Knott Central 12, Wolfe County 8 - 14th Region All “A” Classic
Leslie County 11, Jackson City 1 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (6 innings)
Lawrence County 14, Floyd Central 1 - Kentucky 2A Section 8 (5 innings)
Rowan County 15, Magoffin County 0 - Kentucky 2A Section 8 (5 innings)
George Rogers Clark 13, North Laurel 0 (5 innings)
Harlan 4, Bell County 3
Perry Central 11, Estill County 1 (5 innings)
Pikeville 2, Johnson Central 1
Rockcastle County 3, Pulaski County 0 (10 innings)
SOFTBALL
Jackson County 17, Harlan 5 - 13th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)
Lynn Camp 8, Middlesboro 3 - 13th Region All “A” Classic
Breathitt County 15, Lee County 0 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (4 innings)
Jackson City 11, Leslie County 2 - 14th Region All “A” Classic
Knott Central 6, Wolfe County 5 - 14th Region All “A” Classic
Auburn NY 1, Perry Central 0 - Cal Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, SC
Baker (Baldwinsville) NY 4, Perry Central 1 - Cal Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, SC
Lawrence County 6, Floyd Central 4 - Kentucky 2A Section 8
Pike Central 8, Magoffin County 4 - Kentucky 2A Section 8
Hazard 15, Buckhorn 0 (4 innings)
Jenkins 10, Phelps 0 (6 innings)
Letcher Central 6, Central (Norton) VA 4
North Laurel 21, Clay County 5
Paintsville 16, Martin County 7
Pikeville 14, East Ridge 0 (5 innings)
Pulaski County 10, Rockcastle County 0 (5 innings)
