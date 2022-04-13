Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - April 12, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores as reported by the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Knott Central 12, Wolfe County 8 - 14th Region All “A” Classic

Leslie County 11, Jackson City 1 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (6 innings)

Lawrence County 14, Floyd Central 1 - Kentucky 2A Section 8 (5 innings)

Rowan County 15, Magoffin County 0 - Kentucky 2A Section 8 (5 innings)

George Rogers Clark 13, North Laurel 0 (5 innings)

Harlan 4, Bell County 3

Perry Central 11, Estill County 1 (5 innings)

Pikeville 2, Johnson Central 1

Rockcastle County 3, Pulaski County 0 (10 innings)

SOFTBALL

Jackson County 17, Harlan 5 - 13th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Lynn Camp 8, Middlesboro 3 - 13th Region All “A” Classic

Breathitt County 15, Lee County 0 - 14th Region All “A” Classic (4 innings)

Jackson City 11, Leslie County 2 - 14th Region All “A” Classic

Knott Central 6, Wolfe County 5 - 14th Region All “A” Classic

Auburn NY 1, Perry Central 0 - Cal Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, SC

Baker (Baldwinsville) NY 4, Perry Central 1 - Cal Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, SC

Lawrence County 6, Floyd Central 4 - Kentucky 2A Section 8

Pike Central 8, Magoffin County 4 - Kentucky 2A Section 8

Hazard 15, Buckhorn 0 (4 innings)

Jenkins 10, Phelps 0 (6 innings)

Letcher Central 6, Central (Norton) VA 4

North Laurel 21, Clay County 5

Paintsville 16, Martin County 7

Pikeville 14, East Ridge 0 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 10, Rockcastle County 0 (5 innings)

