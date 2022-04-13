Help, volunteers pouring into Ukraine from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countless missionaries and volunteers have gone to the country’s border with Poland to help refugees.

We’ve told you about several Kentucky connections to those efforts and this weekend, a team of Kentuckians will be heading to Poland. The volunteers said they were called on by a higher power to help these families.

The images of Ukrainian families escaping their country for refuge are heartbreaking.

“We are witnessing so many people who are fleeing their country. 4.5 million have been displaced across international borders,” said Ron Crow, the director of Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Help and relief has come from all over the world, including right here in Kentucky, from donations and volunteers who feel compelled to help.

“Kentucky Disaster Relief typically responds to a disaster—a natural disaster or man-made disasters. This is more of a compassion response,” Crow said.

This Easter Sunday, a six-person team from the Kentucky Baptist Convention will go to Poland for a week to help refugees, mostly women and children, as they navigate leaving their homes in Ukraine.

“The trauma that’s there, the displacement, the fear of leaving families behind, obviously the fathers that have stayed behind,” said John Barnett with the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

While the mothers handle paperwork, and adjustments, the volunteers will help care for the children, keeping their minds busy after their former lives were uprooted.

“We will be committed to continue on as long as we are needed,” Crow said.

It is estimated some 2.3 million refugees have sought relief in Poland. About 40-48 are expected to be at the church where the Kentucky volunteers are going.

