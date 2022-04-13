Advertisement

Help, volunteers pouring into Ukraine from Kentucky

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countless missionaries and volunteers have gone to the country’s border with Poland to help refugees.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countless missionaries and volunteers have gone to the country’s border with Poland to help refugees.

We’ve told you about several Kentucky connections to those efforts and this weekend, a team of Kentuckians will be heading to Poland. The volunteers said they were called on by a higher power to help these families.

The images of Ukrainian families escaping their country for refuge are heartbreaking.

“We are witnessing so many people who are fleeing their country. 4.5 million have been displaced across international borders,” said Ron Crow, the director of Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Help and relief has come from all over the world, including right here in Kentucky, from donations and volunteers who feel compelled to help.

“Kentucky Disaster Relief typically responds to a disaster—a natural disaster or man-made disasters. This is more of a compassion response,” Crow said.

This Easter Sunday, a six-person team from the Kentucky Baptist Convention will go to Poland for a week to help refugees, mostly women and children, as they navigate leaving their homes in Ukraine.

“The trauma that’s there, the displacement, the fear of leaving families behind, obviously the fathers that have stayed behind,” said John Barnett with the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

While the mothers handle paperwork, and adjustments, the volunteers will help care for the children, keeping their minds busy after their former lives were uprooted.

“We will be committed to continue on as long as we are needed,” Crow said.

It is estimated some 2.3 million refugees have sought relief in Poland. About 40-48 are expected to be at the church where the Kentucky volunteers are going.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Williamsburg police along with search and rescue team members were able to locate two men who...
Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
Wayne County man arrested for farm theft
Sheriff: Man arrested after $68,000 in farm equipment stolen

Latest News

Open mic night to celebrate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday in Paintsville - 11:00 p.m.
Open mic night to celebrate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday in Paintsville - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear to make major economic announcement Wednesday
Crossroads Church members are working in Inez this week with Appalachia Reach Out.
‘Church is an action, not a place’: Cincinnati church partners with Martin County mission